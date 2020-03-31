Beshear: 114 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Tuesday

Gov. Andy Beshear is about to hold his daily news conference to give updates on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

Beshear: "We will get through this. We will get through this together." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 31, 2020

According to Governor Beshear, 114 new cases and 7 deaths reported Tuesday. That brings the state's total to 594 cases and 18 deaths.

It's the largest one-day increase in cases and deaths in Kentucky.

The deaths were reported in Fayette County, Bullitt County, Campbell County and four were in Jefferson County. We're told the ages of the people who died ranged from the 60s to 80s and they all had underlying health issues.

The new cases are in Jefferson, Fayette, Hopkins, Jessamine, Kenton, Shelby, Daviess, Edmonson, McCracken, Christian, Campbell, Larue, Graves, Clark, Madison, Montgomery, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Hancock, Muhlenberg, Hardin, Rockcastle, Henry, Scott, Union, Carroll, Woodford, Bourbon and Anderson counties.

The state website shows 6,810 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear says they're working on a practice run for drive-thru testing in Franklin County, but still no official announcement yet on the rollout.

The governor said it has been a struggle to roll out the drive-thru testing, "Every day we take two steps forward and one step back."

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urged people not to underestimate the threat, otherwise, the risk will be "so much greater for everybody." He said people shouldn't think we're out of the woods just because Kentucky's numbers are better than some other states.

"Our numbers would be significantly worse if it weren't for what we're doing," Gov. Beshear said. "I know it."

Gov. Beshear: No yard sales. Yard sales can spread the virus really easily. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 31, 2020

During Tuesday's news conference, Gov. Beshear announced childcare options for first responders and health care workers have been extended to grocery store workers.

"We need our grocery store workers," the governor said.

Again, as he discusses it in response to @philtvnews' question, here's the executive order from the governor re: traveling to other states: https://t.co/fS9wzKKEoD — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 31, 2020

"Now, is not the time for people from other states to come to Kentucky to visit," Gov. Beshear said. "We're going to have to look at what options we have." He said one of those options is a possible 14-day quarantine for visitors from other states.

The governor went on to say that people really should not even be crossing county lines unless you absolutely have to for food, medical, etc.

Gov. Beshear on the Ky. General Assembly potentially passing a one-year budget instead of a two. "If a one-year budget is what lets them come in, pass a budget and go home, that's the best thing for their health and everyone around them." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 31, 2020

Gov. Beshear also says he signed an executive order to allow cities and counties to hire back law enforcement and first responders who have retired, without hurting their retirement.

The governor also addressed the fact that tomorrow is April 1 and rent is due for many people.

Gov. Beshear urged people who can pay the rent to do so but also reminds everyone that evictions are suspended while the state of emergency remains in place.

When the governor was asked about potentially ending the school year early he said, "We're going to be looking at this week on our thoughts of our directives and our recommendations." Gov. Beshear says if they make a move it will likely be similar to the president's move, extending guidelines through April 30.

He says school districts have to be prepared for the possibility of not having any more in-person classes this school year.