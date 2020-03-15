LIVE: Governor Beshear gives Sunday update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky Sunday evening, announcing two new cases.

Gov. Beshear said there are now 20 total positive cases in the state of Kentucky. The two new cases are patients from Jefferson and Clark Counties.

Gov. Beshear provided a breakdown of cases, explaining there are six cases in Harrison County, five in Jefferson County, five in Fayette County, one in Bourbon, one in Montgomery, one in Nelson County, and one in Clark County.

Beshear described one of the patients as being in "bad shape," but did not indicate which patient. He says they are not likely to recover from the virus, but explains there are other factors at play in that person’s condition as well.

The Governor also says he was recently tested after being at an event where someone was tested positive. He says the results came back negative.

Gov. Beshear encourages that is if you are concerned or nervous to call the hotline, at 1-800-722-5725.