Mayor Gorton recommends all public events be canceled, postponed

Mayor Linda Gorton and Commissioner of Health Kraig Humbaugh held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss new precautions concerning COVID-19.

Mayor Gorton said she is recommending that organizers cancel or postpone all public, in-person events for the foreseeable future.

"We recognize that this will be painful for some groups," Mayor Gorton said. "But we also know that we must do everything we can to protect the lives of our citizens."

The mayor said she also expects to hear changes for Keeneland's spring meet. There's no word yet on what those changes will be.

The city has set up a section on its website for information about COVID-19.