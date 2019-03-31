LIVE UPDATES: Kentucky leading Auburn at halftime 35-30

Here are the latest updates from WKYT on Kentucky vs. Auburn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

--

PJ Washington is leading the Kentucky Wildcats with 15 first-half points, but Auburn was able to cut into the deficit to five going into halftime.

Kentucky had a double-digit lead near the halfway point of the first half, but the slow-shooting Tigers were able to heat up a little just before halftime. Auburn narrowed Kentucky's lead to two points, but a late Ashton Hagans three-pointer stretched the lead out to 35-30.

Jared Harper leads Auburn in scoring with eight points.

--

Auburn's sluggish shooting start has allowed Kentucky to extend its lead more than halfway through the first half. Auburn is shooting under 30 percent from the floor while only making one three-pointer.

Kentucky's frontcourt is leading the way against Auburn, who is playing without Chuma Okeke after he tore his ACL in the team's Sweet 16 victory against North Carolina.

Kentucky leads 22-13 with 7:53 remaining.

--

The Kentucky Wildcats got off to a hot start in the beginning of its Elite Eight matchup against Auburn.

Kentucky took an early 9-3 lead thanks to an early 5 points from Reid Travis.

Auburn, who relies heavily on its three-point shooting, got off to a 1-6 start from beyond the arc.