LMPD Chief: One dead after shots fired at officers, National Guard

A man was shot and killed in Louisville Monday, June 1.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, shots were fired at officers and National Guard members while they were trying to clear out a group in the parking lot of Dino's Food Mart on Twenty-Sixth Street.

LMPD chief Steve Conrad said it happened around 12:15 a.m., after protests had become destructive.

Conrad said as officers and soldiers cleared the lot shots were fired toward them. Both LMPD officers and members of the National Guard returned fire.

One man was killed in the exchange.

“I think it is very clear that many people do not trust police. That is an issue that we are going to have to work on and work through for a long time,” Conrad said.

Conrad said several people of interest are being interviewed. No additional information has been released as of now.