LPD: Man cut during early morning robbery in Lexington

Police say a man was cut during a robbery on Davenport Drive early Saturday morning.

According to officers the victim was returning to his apartment after forgetting his key, and was knocking on the door just before 4:00 a.m.

The victim reportedly told investigators that’s when four men approached him, one armed with a knife, and demanded the victim’s wallet.

Police say the victim suffered a cut wound to his mouth during the robbery. The suspects reportedly took the victim’s wallet and ran off.

The victim was not taken to the hospital.

