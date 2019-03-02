LPD: Man cut during early morning robbery in Lexington

MGN Online Photo
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police say a man was cut during a robbery on Davenport Drive early Saturday morning.

According to officers the victim was returning to his apartment after forgetting his key, and was knocking on the door just before 4:00 a.m.

The victim reportedly told investigators that’s when four men approached him, one armed with a knife, and demanded the victim’s wallet.

Police say the victim suffered a cut wound to his mouth during the robbery. The suspects reportedly took the victim’s wallet and ran off.

The victim was not taken to the hospital.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus