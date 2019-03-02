LPD: Man cut during early morning robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police say a man was cut during a robbery on Davenport Drive early Saturday morning.
According to officers the victim was returning to his apartment after forgetting his key, and was knocking on the door just before 4:00 a.m.
The victim reportedly told investigators that’s when four men approached him, one armed with a knife, and demanded the victim’s wallet.
Police say the victim suffered a cut wound to his mouth during the robbery. The suspects reportedly took the victim’s wallet and ran off.
The victim was not taken to the hospital.