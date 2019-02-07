LPD: New sergeant first African-American woman promoted to rank

Thomasena Grider has made history in the Lexington Police Department as the first African-American woman promoted to the rank of sergeant.

According to a release from the Lexington Police Department, James Perkins was the first African-American on the force to achieve the rank in 1959, and Ida Oplas became the first woman promoted to sergeant in 1967.

Officers who work to achieve the rank of sergeant or lieutenant go through an extensive process, with many studying department policies for months before taking the promotional written exam, which is then followed by an oral board interview and a scenario-based assessment.

Officers are ranked based on their overall score, and that list of promotional candidates is good for two years as positions become available. When Grider first took the promotional test, the list did not make it to her, so she had to start the entire process over again.

“The promotional process is not an easy one, especially when you have your primary job that you have to do as well,” Grider said. “But you want to do well on the promotional, so you have to pull time to make sure that you’re 100% on both of them.”

Grider says she’s looking forward to working with her new squad, and she’s proud to be a role model for others, male or female. A female officer inspired her to join the department, but Grider knew she had to make her path as well.

“If this is something that you’re interested, serving the community, helping people in your community, and making changes within the community you live in, then apply for the job. You can’t necessarily wait for someone else to do it in order for you to jump in and do it yourself. Because if we waited on other people, then a lot of things wouldn’t get done.”

