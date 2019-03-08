LSU head coach Will Wade suspended indefinitely following Yahoo! report

LSU announced basketball head coach Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely, according to Gray affiliate WAFB in Baton Rouge.

President and chancellor F. King Alexander and athletics director Joe Alleva released the following joint statement:

"Recent media reports regarding Coach Will Wade are without question concerning to all of us. As such, we and university officials have taken deliberate and purposeful steps to fairly assess and adequately address this situation. As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter."

The FBI recorded a conversation between Wade and “recruiting middleman” Christian Dawkins, according to report by Yahoo.com released Thursday.

The report stated on the call, Wade was frustrated with Dawkins because a recruit had yet to accept an ‘offer’:

“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”

Dawkins has been on several FBI wiretaps between the spring and summer of 2017.