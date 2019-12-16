LaRosa's opening second Lexington location with giveaway

A popular pizza chain is celebrating the opening of its second Lexington location by giving away gifts to the first 100 delivery and the first 100 carryout customers.

The new LaRosa's will open at 10:15 a.m. Monday. The first in-store customers will receive goody bags with branded items. Those who are among the first to opt for delivery will get pizza warming bags and a few other items.

The Lexington Catholic High School Band is scheduled to perform at the official ribbon-cutting Monday morning at 9 a.m.

The Ohio-based company was founded in Cincinnati in 1954. They operate 66 locations through Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, including another Lexington location on Richmond Road.