Labor Cabinet investigating coal company bankruptcy

Governor Matt Bevin announced The Labor Cabinet is opening an investigation into Blackjewel LLC. The coal producing company and its affiliate Revelation Energy LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Herald-Leader reports there was no money to cover checks given to employees on June 28. Many of the miners now have overdrawn accounts from checks being pulled from their bank accounts on July 1.

Court documents prove the company was aware there was not enough money to cover paychecks in Kentucky on June 28. They hoped to get money to cover the checks during the week of July 1.

There is no timeline for when the mines near Cumberland in southern Kentucky will open. Lawyers for the company could also not say how many employees will be able to return to work.

Blackjewel was given a $5 million loan which can keep them from selling off assets, but the money will not be used to reimburse employees.

Our sister station WYMT reports many communities have begun holding meetings to offer resources to miners.

