Lack of human activity due to COVID-19 helping seismologists study Earth

As millions of people shelter in place around the world to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the normal hums of human activities have decreased leading to a surprising shift in Earth’s vibrations.

With fewer people traveling on the roads, and general business coming to a halt, seismologists Seth Carpenter, with the Kentucky Geological Survey, says they’ve been noticing lower noise levels that typically show up on their seismographs, which are used to study earthquakes.

With fewer people traveling and businesses coming to a halt due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the hum of human activity has decresed allowing seismologist to better study earthquakes. At 4:30 on @WKYT I spoke with @KGSNews about how this helps. pic.twitter.com/onNeJSNFap — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) April 8, 2020

“We call it cultural noise, and the cultural noise is created by cars, by trains, trucks depending on how close you are by, and then other day to day activities,” Carpenter said.

Now, while the biggest differences in noise reduction have been recorded in places like Los Angeles, Carpenter says he has observed a noise reduction of 30 percent at their instrument located near the Perry County Public Library.

And this reduction in cultural noise means seismologists around the world are able to detect more seismic activity leading to better research of the Earth.

“If we are able to now record smaller earthquakes, that would be very valuable to understand which faults are actually changing where the Earth is breaking, so to speak, along a fault line and so studying the small signals will help us to understand potentially more dangerous structures,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter adds that in some areas, seismologists have even been able to record ocean waves on seismographs that can help experts better understand Earth's structure.