Lacrosse ‘team mom’ charged with raping son’s 11-year-old teammate

A Washington woman, who was considered the “team mom” for her son’s lacrosse team, is accused of raping an 11-year-old boy who played on the team.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Su Dillon had sex with an 11-year-old boy several times between 2014 and 2015. On one occasion, the victim was spending the night at her house, and on another, they were in San Diego on a lacrosse trip when she came to his room.

The boy played on a youth lacrosse team with Dillon’s son. Her husband coached the team, and Dillon was considered the “team mom.”

"This is disturbing as a parent because you are sending your kid off to a friend’s house with what appeared to be a parent or parents that also coach a team, are upstanding in the community, only to have your son victimized,” said Detective Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff Department.

Investigators say the boy was so traumatized he became suicidal. He eventually revealed he had been raped during counseling sessions this year.

"This is somebody who is taking advantage of kids who are 10 or 11 years old. They're not able to make those type of decisions at that age,” Troyer said.

Detectives say Dillon eventually admitted to having sex with the 11-year-old. She allegedly told them “she was the adult and should have known better.”

