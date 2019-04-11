Lafayette HS hosts distracted driving awareness event

AAA is launching a new awareness campaign driving home the dangers of taking your eyes off the road.

The Lafayette High School PTSA hosted the “Don’t Drive Intoxicated – Don’t Drive Intexticated” program in coordination with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

"People still think it's ok to look at their phones, to send and receive text messages, to check emails [while driving]," said AAA spokesperson Cheryl Parker.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of nine people are killed every day in America from distracted driving and more than 1,000 are injured.

"That's too many, and it's because people can't seem to let go of those phones," Parker said. "So we want to make driving intexticated just as unacceptable as driving impaired."

Speaking at Thursday's presentation was Nancy Wood, who serves as the public information officer for KYTC District 6.

It was 2011 when Wood got the call no parent wants.

"They said 'Get there quick, it's not good,'" Wood said.

Her 18-year-old daughter Brianna had been hit by a distracted driver.

"She had to be extracted from the car, AirCared," Wood said. "Her best friend walked away, the guy that hit her walked away."

Her daughter would spend three months in the hospital and another eight months in rehab, but she survived.

Wood knows other families aren't so fortunate.

"Ours is a happy ending, and I want all these kids to have a lifetime of happiness and to reach their goals and their life's purpose," Wood said.

Students were challenged Thursday to take a pledge that they will take distracted driving seriously.

"If we can catch these young drivers early to start developing good habits, it'll make our roads safer and families a lot happier by having their loved ones, knowing that they're being safe behind the wheel," Wood said.