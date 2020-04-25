Lafayette's Eric Shaw: Jed Wills to the NFL is a 'dream come true'

On Thursday night, former Lafayette and Alabama star Jed Wills was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.

The offensive lineman was coached in high school by Eric Shaw and Alex Walker caught up with the Generals head man to get his thoughts on Jed's path to the NFL.

"It was exciting to see that," said Shaw. "My expectations of Jed was that he would have an opportunity to do that on Sundays. We talked about that since middle school. A dream come true. It manifested itself last night. I'm excited for him, excited for his family, excited for Alabama's program and also mine and the city of Lexington. It's an exciting time."

Jed is a sensational offensive lineman and he has the chance to make an impact as a rookie in Cleveland.