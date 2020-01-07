Laid off Kentucky coal miners say final wages remain unpaid

A former manager for a Kentucky coal company that laid off about 75 workers last month says the employees haven't received their final paycheck or payment for unused vacation days.

Former general manager David Mullins told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Monday that the remaining maintenance crew of 24 workers and security guards also haven't been paid since mid-December.

Perry County Coal once employed 300 miners, but those numbers were quickly slashed after the American Resources Corporation bought it from bankrupt owner Cambrian Coal in September.

Former employees of Blackjewel LLC similarly protested in Harlan, Kentucky, this fall over unpaid wages.