Lake Cumberland at record-breaking levels

A flooding record has been broken at Lake Cumberland.

According to a post from the Lake Cumberland Facebook page, the record was broken Saturday night just before 10:00 p.m.

Officials say the water level of the lake has reached almost 752 feet.

That's higher than the record water level of 750 feet, set back in 1984.

All 10 spillway gates at the lake are open to handle the massive amount of water.

Officials say the Cumberland River is expected to crest at 30 feet this weekend before it starts receding.

