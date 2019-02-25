Lake Cumberland holding more water Monday than it ever has before

Lake Cumberland continues to reach record levels after heavy rains hammered southern Kentucky for several days.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the lake was at 755 feet above sea level Monday morning. There are about 45,000 cubic feet of water being released from the lake every second as all the spill gates are open. 83 percent of the flood control pool is being used, and the dam is expected to release 60,000 cubic feet of water per second Monday afternoon.

The signs of flooding aren't hard to find in the area. The lake's boat ramps are vanishing, including Halcomb's Landing where the water is starting to cover the parking lot. As the water is released from the dam, it will completely fill the river channel downstream from the dam.

Access to the lake and the Cumberland River below the dam is being limited because of the high water. The area by Kendall Campground is closed for safety reasons, but people are stopping by to look at something they have never seen before.

“Well, we have never seen it this high," Ronnie Grant, who fishes at Lake Cumberland, said. "We just wanted to come over and take a look at it."

Only one of the marinas has working electricity at the lake, and many of the boat ramps are closed.

If it wasn't for dams like Wolf Creek, the Cumberland River in Nashville would have exceeded flood stage by 15 feet.