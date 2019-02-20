Lake Cumberland nears levels not seen in decades

Rain has been coming down heavily in parts of southern Kentucky. It has closed some roads in Pulaski County and access to Lake Cumberland is limited.

Floodwaters covering Burnside Island boat ramp and parking lot

The Burnside Island boat ramp was closed Wednesday.

Elsewhere it’s the same story.. At Burnside Marina it is impossible to even get to the boat ramp to attempt to put a boat in.

Waitsboro Marina is not accessible and danger signs are posted on the road that leads down to it.

As of Wednesday, the lake was 740 feet above sea level. The last time it was this high was in 1998, when the lake rose to 742 feet. The all-time record high of 751.42 feet was set in 1984.

The average winter pool is normally 673 feet.