Lake Cumberland water levels approaching highest mark in 20 years

“It’s bad, it’s bad. We don’t know how high it’s going to go," said Joe Sharpe the Burnside Marina Manager.

Water levels have risen over a foot each day this past week. The issue for Joe and his crew is fighting against the rising water levels while keeping boats in place. “A lot of water over a lot of land. You know you got 151 miles of water here that’s jumping a foot overnight. That’s big waters there, big water," said Sharpe.

The parking lot at the marina has disappeared. But it gets worse. One of the parking lot light poles sits in about 20 feet of water. “Normally, we have a big horseshoe-shaped blacktop area that you can turn a boat around in and of course back them in. And you know with the water situation the way it is, it’s tough," said Sharpe.

Due to the high water, workers here have to adjust and expand the walkway to make it more accessible. The question is will they adjust since there's more rain in the forecast and it's coming this way?

“It just depends on what the good Lord gives us. That’s what it amounts too. We’ll make the best of it," said Sharpe.

Lake Cumberland hasn't exceeded elevation 740 ft. above mean sea level since it crested at 742.4 ft. in April 1998. The record is 751.69 set in May 1984.