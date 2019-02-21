Landslide leads Hickman, Ky. mayor to declare state of emergency

Heavy rain on already saturated ground has caused a messy and dangerous situation in Hickman, KY.

A landslide in Hickman, Ky. is threatening homes, businesses and a church. (Source: David Thomas/KFVS)

A landslide in the area of Buchanan and Church streets led the mayor of Hickman, Heath Carlton, to declare a local state of emergency.

A meeting where officials will give updates and details on their next steps in dealing with the landslide is scheduled for Friday morning on Feb. 22.

The Hickman First Methodist Church and other structures in the area are in danger due to the landslide.

David Thomas, a church member, said the hole is about 27 feet from the church’s Life Enrichment Center.

Crews are working to see what can be done to keep the landslide from progressing.

In a declaration released on Tuesday, Feb. 20, Carlton said several consecutive days of rainy weather created “extreme conditions in instability in the soil and bluffs located within the City limits” and led to one land slide.

The current situation is jeopardizing homes, businesses and places of worship, and causing potentially hazardous road conditions.

According to the Fulton County Emergency Management, one unoccupied structure has already received some damage and other structures could be impacted if sliding continues.

The city is concerned about the potential for additional landslides or soil loss, and loss of homes or property.

With the declaration in place, the mayor has the ability to redirect resources as needed to deal with the conditions.

Chief meteorologist Grant Dade said Hickman, Ky. received more than 3 inches of rain from Tuesday in to Wednesday on already saturated ground.

At this point though, Carlton said they are limited in what they can do because of more rain in the forecast.

Local officials will be on scene on Thursday, Feb. 21 to assess the damage and take safety measures.

Other damage has been reported on Terrace Drive in Hickman, and that street has been closed.

Carlton is urging people to stay away from the landslide, as it could be safety hazard.

