Four hurt after 9-vehicle crash on I-75

Deputies in Madison County say a total of nine vehicles were involved in a crash along southbound I-75.

Details continue to come in, but we know the crash happened just south of the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Investigators believe the crash is weather-related, and the collisions involved may have been a chain-reaction crash.

Four people have been taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic was reported to have backed up into Fayette County, but lanes have now been cleared.

