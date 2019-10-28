Large crowd expected for President Trump's Lexington visit

The Rupp Arena event website says attendance for the president's visit is first come, first serve.

There is a registration page on the event site, but registration is not a guarantee of admission. The Trump campaign and the U.S. Secret Service will close the entrance, once the building reaches capacity.

Rupp Arena is requesting that no one arrive before 8 a.m. Sunday, November 3rd. Doors open at 4 p.m. Monday, November 4th. The event starts at 7.

The general admission line is located in a designated High Street parking lot. Rupp Arena says based on availability, parking will be $20 per car and $40 per bus in the Lexington Center controlled parking lots.