Large Mercer County fire causes US 68 to shut down

Crews are working to extinguish a large fire in Mercer County.

Crews are battling a large fire in a Mercer County field. (Submitted Photo)

The fire is near the intersection of U.S. 68 and Chinn Lane. A viewer who lives nearby tells WKYT a combine harvester and a soybean field are on fire. Crews believe the combine harvester exploded, which caused the fire.

The smoke is so heavy, it can be seen on one of the WKYT tower cameras in Lexington. Fire departments from other counties are also responding to aid Mercer County firefighters.

Viewers are now saying U.S. 68 is now closed as the fire has jumped the highway. The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking all drivers to avoid traveling on the highway north of the city because of the fire. It could remain closed for several hours.

Visibility along the highway is limited because of the large amount of smoke.

There are no injuries being reported at this time.