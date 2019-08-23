Police investigate possible shooting near Fayette Mall

Lexington Police are responding to an incident near Fayette Mall.

Details are limited, and it is unclear what led to the large police presence. Several police vehicles responded to the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Wilson Downing Road.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader are reporting that police are responding to a possible shooting in the area.

Police working scene of possible shooting outside Fayette Mall at Nicholasville Rd. and Wilson Downing. pic.twitter.com/PgT2YxrLdF — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) August 24, 2019

WKYT has a crew on scene, working to get more details. This story will be updated.