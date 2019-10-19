Large police presence at busy intersection near downtown Lexington

There is a large police presence in Lexington at the intersection of East 7th Street and Winchester Road.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 5:17 PM, Oct 19, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a large police presence in Lexington at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Winchester Road.

We are still working to confirm details at this time, but several Lexington Police cars and emergency crews are at the scene.

WKYT has a crew there. This story will be updated when we have more information.

Do you have any information, pictures or video to share with WKYT? You can email us at iWitness@wkyt.com, upload to My Capture, find us on Facebook by searching for WKYT, or send a message to @WKYT on Twitter.


 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus