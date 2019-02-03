Police: Officer sent to the hospital after assault in Lexington

There was a large police presence on Constitution Street in Lexington Sunday night.

Officials with the fire department say one officer was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the officer was responding to the scene and was assaulted.

The officer is expected to be okay.

Police say they have made an arrest in the case.

