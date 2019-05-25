Large sewage leak reported in Georgetown

The Emergency Management Director in Scott County confirmed a sewer main break Saturday night.

It happened near Paris Pike. Officials say an estimated 100,000 gallons of sewage leaked into Elkhorn Creek. The leak was stopped around 7 p.m.

Access to the creek will be closed at Oser Landing, Great Crossing and Cardone until Sunday.

The water is being tested but until the results come back, no one is allowed in the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.