Larger barriers installed to keep people, animals away from Lexington sinkhole

Lexington city workers have installed a larger barrier around a deep sinkhole that opened up earlier this month due to the heavy rains.

Sinkhole in yard of Joe Davis. (WKYT)

The sinkhole opened up in Lexington near a cave opening on the property of Joe Davis. Davis estimates the hole is 10 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

"I was kind of shocked. I just mowed the bottom down here two days ago," said Davis earlier this month.

Officials say the size of the sinkhole has not changed much, but city crews have erected larger barriers in an attempt to keep people and animals from falling into the hole.

The hole opened about 25 feet away from a city-owned sanitary sewer, but inspection crews say the sewer was unaffected. Crews also gave their findings to the law department so they can determine what can legally be done to help the homeowner.

Davis says he is waiting to hear from the city before taking any action.