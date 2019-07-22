Larosa's, Skyline Chili continue central Kentucky expansion

Two Cincinnati-based restaurants are continuing their expansions in central Kentucky as workers broke ground at a new location.

Executives and franchise owners for LaRosa's Family Pizzeria and Skyline Chili broke ground at the future sites of the two restaurants in the Brannon Crossing area of Nicholasville near Lexington Road.

LaRosa's will be a 5,500 sq. ft. location that includes dine-in, pickup and delivery options. There will also be a full-service bar and a space for parties.

Skyline Chili's 2,700 sq. ft. building will seat nearly 100 people and have a drive-thru window.

The companies hope to open both restaurants by winter.