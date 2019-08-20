Last crane to come down at Lexington City Center

The cranes which have become synonymous with downtown Lexington during the construction of City Center will soon no longer be at the site of the development.

There will no longer be a crane at City Center in downtown Lexington. (WKYT)

This comes as work continues on the downtown Lexington Residence Inn and Marriot.

"The hotels are getting close to opening so there's a lot going to be going on over the next five months," project coordinator Ralph Coldiron said.

The hotels' opening dates are not finalized, as more shipments are coming in to complete the new additions to downtown that will add 340 rooms.

The crane will start being dismantled Saturday morning. Main Street will be down to one lane while those trucks load away the pieces of the crane.

"We are working 12-hour shifts," Coldiron said. "We've got people on site working Saturdays, so it's six days a week nonstop until we get the hotels open."

The crane is planned to be fully dismantled Sunday night.