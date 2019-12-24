Last-minute Christmas rush for shopping in Lexington

The last-minute Christmas rush is in full swing.

Some shoppers were out at Fayette Mall on Christmas Eve looking for some quick gift ideas and deals.

The mall opened at 8 a.m. and some people were ready to get inside to find gifts.

"We’ve been to probably about eight different stores. Shopping for my husband, trying to surprise him, my daughter-in-law, my son, and hopefully me," said Beth Bradley, a shopper from Harrodsburg.

Bradley says Christmas Eve was her first day off to do any shopping. She says the mall was not crowded.

Fayette Mall closes at 6 p.m. Target and Walmart also close at 6 p.m.