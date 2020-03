Part of a Lexington road was closed Monday morning because of a crash.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Clays Mill Road and Lane Allen Road.

Police said an intoxicated driver ran a red light, side-swiped a car and hit a utility pole.

Police blocked off Clays Mill Road between Mitchell Avenue and Lane Allen Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday to allow crews to repair the pole.

Clays Mill Road was expected to reopen around 9 a.m.