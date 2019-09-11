Late summer heat stretches across Commonwealth

While actual temperatures aren't quite as warm as they were Tuesday, the humidity is still making it feel just as warm, if not warmer. It’s a trend that will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Residents need to stay hydrated, avoid caffeinated beverages, and take frequent breaks if working outside. (Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)

While Central Kentucky enjoyed a brief feel of fall last week, summer heat and humidity have returned to the Commonwealth.

This means residents will need to stay hydrated, avoid caffeinated beverages, and take frequent breaks if working outside.

Because of the heat, the City of Lexington has also temporarily changed its waste collection schedule with residential pickups beginning at 4 a.m.

To help those workers and their neighbors out, one local resident near Kirklevington Park has even set out free water for people and even pets to help everyone stay hydrated and cool.

"We just set up a little cooler and we fill it up pretty much every morning during this heat spell,” says Janis Gilbert. “It has ice, ice water, we have ice and free water and then we have for the animals, we keep out for the animals."

Along with the weather being warm and muggy, the region is also seeing abnormally dry conditions. Just in the past two and a half months, Lexington is down about three inches below normal rainfall.

Dry conditions have also affected areas outside of Fayette County. Currently, Lincoln County, Madison County, Mercer County, Nicholasville, and Stanford have all been placed under burn bans, meaning it is prohibited to have campfires, burn leaves or debris, or use an open pit or charcoal grill.