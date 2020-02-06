Latest round of rain making flooding worse for parts of Kentucky

The latest round of rain is only making things worse for parts of southeastern Kentucky.

Multiple roads in Whitley County are shut down due to flooding, and officials say mudslides are also becoming an issue. (Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)

Bell County declared a state of emergency Thursday morning.

At the intersection of W. Cumberland Ave. and 15th St. in downtown Middlesboro, there's inches and, in some places, feet of water covering the street, making it impossible to drive and blocking off much of the area.

The biggest problem when it comes to flooding in Middlesboro is that the city is essentially in a crater. There are no rivers that flow around it, so when the rain comes down it essentially puddles up in the city.

Middlesboro's mayor, Rick Nelson, says there have been some water rescues in the county and in the city and there have also been some instances where buildings have flooded out.

He says their hands are tied at this point they cannot do much until the water levels go down.

"This will be a setback but again once we evaluate what the situation is the city's gonna do anything we can to help," Nelson said.

City and county officials are warning, if you see roads where there's water over the roadway, to stop turn around and don't attempt to drive on it.

Neighboring Harlan County is also dealing with a lot of flooding. A viewer sent us videos of someone leading two horses to safety after high water surrounded a barn behind the Harlan Mall.

We're told the horses were not hurt.

Heavy rain is having an impact on drivers in Whitley County.

Several roads are closed there due to flooding.

Officials say they are also worried about the possibility of mudslides forming because of the rain.

They are also keeping an eye on the water levels of the Cumberland River. The river is expected to hit moderate flood stage Thursday afternoon, and major flood stage by Friday morning.