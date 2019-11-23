Laurel Co. Schools releases statement on assignment that raised concerns

Laurel County Public Schools are responding in regards to a recent assignment that raised concerns from some parents.

The assignment, given to first-graders at London Elementary School had children choose pictures based on the word ‘fat.’ One of the pictures children had to choose between was of two girls.

The statement, written by Superintendent Doug Bennett, reads, in part, “Upon learning of the parent concern via the news media, the lesson page was identified, and the image removed from the material.”

The release states the lesson was included in nationally-distributed ‘Reading Mastery’ series published by McGraw Hill. Bennett says the school system will review the entire series for additional images that might cause concerns.

