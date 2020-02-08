Laurel Co. Sheriff: 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia found within reach of children

A Laurel County mother and father face charges of criminal abuse, as well as drug charges after deputies conducted a welfare check on their children.

The Laurel County sheriff says deputies went to a home off Wagers Road Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, investigators say they could smell marijuana coming from the home.

While at the residence, deputies say they found two bags of suspected methamphetamine, glass pipes, a grinder, and rolling papers. All of the items were reportedly easily accessible to a four and six-year-old in the home.

43-year-old Michael Hodge and 296-year-old Charlie Flores were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree criminal abuse.

They were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

The children were placed in foster care by social services.

