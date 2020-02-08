Laurel Co. Sheriff: 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia found within reach of children

Michael Hodge (left,) and Charlie Flores (right,) face charges of drug possession and first-degree criminal abuse. (Photos: Laurel County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:

LILY, Ky. (WKYT) – A Laurel County mother and father face charges of criminal abuse, as well as drug charges after deputies conducted a welfare check on their children.

The Laurel County sheriff says deputies went to a home off Wagers Road Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, investigators say they could smell marijuana coming from the home.

While at the residence, deputies say they found two bags of suspected methamphetamine, glass pipes, a grinder, and rolling papers. All of the items were reportedly easily accessible to a four and six-year-old in the home.

43-year-old Michael Hodge and 296-year-old Charlie Flores were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree criminal abuse.

They were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

The children were placed in foster care by social services.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus