Laurel Co. Sheriff looking for suspect in attempted theft

The Laurel County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in identifying a man who reportedly attempted to steal several car and truck batteries from a business.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office states the attempted theft happened off West Cumberland Gap Parkway in the southern area of the county.

The suspect appears to be driving a vehicle with Tennessee plates.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

