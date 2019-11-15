Laurel Co. Sheriff looking for suspect in attempted theft

The attempted theft happened at a business off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. (Photo: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Laurel County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in identifying a man who reportedly attempted to steal several car and truck batteries from a business.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office states the attempted theft happened off West Cumberland Gap Parkway in the southern area of the county.

The suspect appears to be driving a vehicle with Tennessee plates.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

 
