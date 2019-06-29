Laurel Co. Sheriff seeks 2 in restaurant theft

The Laurel County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in identifying two individuals believed to be involved in a theft at a restaurant.

According to the Sheriff, the two suspects used a Chinese $100 dollar bill on Friday to pay for food. The Sheriff says it happened around 11:30 a.m.

Surveillance photos released by the Sheriff’s Office shows the two suspects, and a white Cadillac they were driving with Kentucky tags.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or contact them on Facebook.

