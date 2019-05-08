Laurel Co. baby in hospital after being exposed to meth

Four people were arrested in Laurel County after deputies say a 7-month-old child came in contact with meth.

Laurel County sheriff's deputies say the child was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London and then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unite at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Deputies were called out to a home on Ray Johnson Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrested two caregivers and two other adults.

Linda Sue Mays, 59, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse. Deputies say she was a caregiver.

Lindsey Browning, 25, is also charged with first-degree criminal abuse. Deputies say she admitted to using meth while she was supposed to care for the child.

Christopher Mays, 24, and Russell Mayes, Sr., 59, were both in the home at the time. They also face abuse charges.