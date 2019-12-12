Laurel Co. deputies: Child found living in filth, mother charged

A 12-year-old child was released to a social worker after being found in a home filled with bugs and trash.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, deputies went to conduct a welfare check at a home off Adams Road around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

When they entered the home, deputies say that there was trash everywhere, and bugs were running across the floor.

Deputies also say the mother of the child, 38-year-old Candace Siler, said unusual things, like, "the Mexican cartel was after her and that people were trying to kidnap her and her son."

Furthermore, Siler made her son send a voice message to his grandmother asking her to quit molesting him. Siler reportedly later admitted that wasn't true.

Siler was arrested and charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

