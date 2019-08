The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says an Alabama fugitive wanted for child sexual abuse was arrested Friday.

According to a Facebook post, deputies arrested 32-year-old Joshua Broome, originally from Somerset, around 3:40 p.m. off Adams Van Road.

Broome was wanted out of Colbert County, Alabama on a felony charge of child sexual abuse. Alabama will extradite Broome.

He is currently in the Laurel County Detention Center.