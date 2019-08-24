Laurel Co. deputies arrest five in drug activity investigation

Deputies investigating complaints of drug activity at two London residences netted five arrests on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the first two arrests happened at a home on Robinson Lane in London. Investigators found two men there with suspected methamphetamine and a set of digital scales. 56-year-old Hobert Baker was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

32-year-old Aaron Hayes was also arrested, charged on a Boone County bench warrant. A mugshot of Hayes was not immediately available at the time of publication.

Three more people were arrested at a home off Pearl Street, also in London. Investigators found suspected meth, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and other pills. Deputies say one person at the home attempted to hide drugs from authorities.

30-year-old Kayla Melton was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having prescription drugs in an improper container.

32-year-old Lee Brown was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

29-year-old Ashley Lewis was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All five were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

