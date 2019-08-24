Laurel Co. deputies arrest five in drug activity investigation

From top, left: Hobert Baker, Kayla Melton, Lee Brown, and Ashley Lewis (Photos: Laurel County Detention Center)
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – Deputies investigating complaints of drug activity at two London residences netted five arrests on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the first two arrests happened at a home on Robinson Lane in London. Investigators found two men there with suspected methamphetamine and a set of digital scales. 56-year-old Hobert Baker was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

32-year-old Aaron Hayes was also arrested, charged on a Boone County bench warrant. A mugshot of Hayes was not immediately available at the time of publication.

Three more people were arrested at a home off Pearl Street, also in London. Investigators found suspected meth, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and other pills. Deputies say one person at the home attempted to hide drugs from authorities.

30-year-old Kayla Melton was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having prescription drugs in an improper container.

32-year-old Lee Brown was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

29-year-old Ashley Lewis was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All five were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

 
