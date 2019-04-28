Laurel Co. man arrested after reportedly skipping out on cab fare

The Laurel County Sheriff says a taxi driver had to call in law enforcement in order to get paid the fare he was owed.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were called out to Robert E. Cox Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, the taxi driver told them a man had refused to pay him for a ride. The driver pointed investigators to the apartment the man had entered after leaving the cab.

When deputies knocked on the door, a woman answered and told them the man, identified as 19-year-old Jason Lay, was inside. As officials went to speak with him, they say Lay tried to jump out a side window, but was unable to get out.

Lay then reportedly ran out the front door, but was caught nearby after a brief struggle with deputies.

In the end, the Sheriff says the taxi driver was paid the $10 dollars he was owed, and Lay was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Lay is charged with fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest. He also faces charges out of Knox County for possession of methamphetamine, fleeing and evading police, and criminal mischief.

