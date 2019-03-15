Laurel Co. man charged after 3-year-old found walking down road alone

A London man has been charged with wanton endangerment after deputies received a complaint of a 3-year-old child walking down Hicks Lane alone.

The Laurel County Sheriff says deputies went to the area around 11:00 a.m. Thursday and found the child dressed only in a t-shirt and a diaper on the front porch of a home with the door open. Investigators say the child’s diaper was so full of feces it was falling off.

According to the Sheriff, deputies found 31-year-old Michael Troy asleep in an upstairs bedroom of the home. Deputies say the house was in poor condition. Troy reportedly told investigators he had left the child downstairs to sleep on the couch at around 3:00 a.m.

An arrest citation notes that the home is located about 300 yards away from Interstate 75.

Troy was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. Social services was called to assist with placing the child.

