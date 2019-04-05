Laurel Co. man appears in court, pleads not guilty in son's murder

A Laurel County man pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson on Friday after his son died in a house fire.

Vaughn Brock (Laurel County Detention Center)

Vaughn Brock, 26, is charged with murder and first-degree arson following the death of his toddler son, Joseph.

People in the Reams Lane trailer park are struggling to deal with what they saw and experienced early last Saturday morning.

"I mean I could hear that baby screaming to the top of his lungs," said Kevin Rice, a neighbor.

Police found the nearly two-year-old toddler inside a washing machine, according to the arrest citation.

Court records revealed that his father told police that he fell asleep while smoking a joint and woke up to the trailer filled with smoke.

Neighbors say Vaughn Brock ran away after the incident. He was found several days later at a home in Keavy, Kentucky.

Brock is in jail on a $500,000 bond. He'll be back in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

