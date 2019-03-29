Laurel Co. man rescued after falling off 75 foot cliff

A Laurel County man is recovering after he fell over a cliff, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were dispatched to Four Oaks Road in London on Thursday evening in order to rescue the man.

According to rescue officials, the man fell over a 75-foot cliff about 100 yards from a home.

The London Laurel Rescue Squad, London Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department worked together to rescue the individual.

According to the sheriff's office, it took three hours to rescue the man. He suffered injuries but is expected to be okay.



