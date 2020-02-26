Laurel Co. mother charged after child found naked in woods

Deputies arrested a Laurel County mother Tuesday after a neighbor reportedly found the woman’s three-year-old son naked in the woods.

According to an arrest citation, deputies arrested 34-year-old Rebecca Young after being called out to the Corbin Manor Apartments.

Deputies say Young was upstairs and not watching her child when her son left the home wearing nothing.

The boy was reportedly away from the home for several minutes. Investigators say Young never contacted 911 to report the boy was missing.

The neighbor found the three-year-old by a creek.

Social Services placed the child with a sister-in-law.

Young is charged with criminal abuse.

