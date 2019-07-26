Laurel Co. theft victim finds stolen car, tackles man behind the wheel

A man who reported his car stolen Thursday morning found it that night and tackled the suspect who was behind the wheel.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said the victim spotted the car around 7 p.m.

The victim, who was accompanied by his brother, tried to stop the man behind the wheel from leaving. That's when the suspect got out of the car and came toward the men, "in an aggressive manner," according to police.

The two men then tackled the suspect and held him on the ground until a deputy arrived. Police said the men were acting in self-defense.

The deputy said the suspect continued to be combative. After a brief struggle, Michael Taylor was arrested.

Taylor was charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.