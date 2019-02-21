Laurel Co. woman arrested after deputies find Rice Krispies treats laced with marijuana

Laurel County deputies arrested a woman Thursday afternoon after finding Rice Krispies treats laced with marijuana.

Deputies say they pulled Ashley N. Mullins, 31, of East Bernstadt, over because the license plate on her truck was expired.

Deputies noticed Mullins' blood-shot eyes and slurred speech. They also found three Rice Krispies treats in and three fudge candy cars all laced with marijuana.

Mullins admitted to deputies that she baked them.

Mullins is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, no registration plates, and no registration receipt.