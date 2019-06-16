Laurel Co. woman charged after being found passed out in vehicle

A report from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a London woman faces a DUI charge after being found passed out behind the wheel Friday morning.

According to investigators, deputies were called to South Stewart Road around 8:00 a.m. after receiving a complaint about the woman, who was in a business parking lot.

When they arrived, a Laurel Sheriff’s Sergeant found 44-year-old Karen Lynn Moore in the vehicle behind the wheel. According to the report, Moore had to be checked several times to be woken up.

EMS was brought to the scene for a medical assessment. During the investigation, Moore reportedly admitted she had used meth prior to coming to the parking lot.

She was charged with DUI, and operating on a suspended or revoked license, among other charges.

